Health officials weigh in on what you need to know about safe summer travel

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We are just a couple of months away from summer, and it’s about that time to start thinking about any summer vacations.

Before those plans are made, Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan and the CDC say it’s important to keep yourself safe.

First things first, Sullivan says it’s important to get yourself vaccinated, especially if you are traveling with kids under the age of 16 because they are not yet eligible for a vaccine.

“Step number one, adults get vaccinated. And there are a lot of opportunities to do that. Step number two, use good common sense in the itinerary we choose and the way we choose to travel,” said Sullivan.

According to a consumer behavior study by Deloitte, 43 percent of Americans feel safe to travel by plane right now and 55 percent feel safe staying in a hotel. That is up from one year ago when 21 percent felt safe on an airplane, and 25 percent in a hotel.

Fully vaccinated and traveling internationally? You don’t need to self-quarantine after coming to the US, but CDC recommends getting tested 3-5 days after arrival. You must get tested before you #travel by air to the U.S. Learn more: https://t.co/H24j19TOhY #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/qUkeTZwQpi — CDC Travel Health (@CDCtravel) April 16, 2021

For those who are looking to travel with unvaccinated children, Sullivan adds that there’s a lot of evidence over the last year that children are not as widely affected by COVID-19, as the rest of the population.

“Kids, especially younger kids, are not efficient transmitters compared to younger adults. This is from our own experience here of being able to keep our schools open. Which are at, 80-90 percent full capacity as of today, and have not been a source of spread in our community today,” said Sullivan.

As more studies continue on the use of the current vaccines on children, Sullivan adds that when it comes to travel, there are other ways to stay safe.

“Maybe like an AirBnB versus a hotel. There are areas of less personal interaction and more personal reaction,” said Sullivan.

While traveling to a destination, Sullivan says using a personal vehicle, rather than a plane, may be a safe choice. However, he does note that there has not been any data linking widespread outbreaks of COVID-19 to planes.

“We just think about principles in which this virus transmits,” said Sullivan. “It transmits through the air, in closed spaces, with poor ventilation, around individuals who have not been vaccinated, could have the virus and not know about it and be transmitting it to others. So it is avoiding situations like that that decreases the risk.”

While deciding where to go, how to travel, and what to do while there, Sullivan says it’s up to the individual to assess the personal risk they are willing to take, and how they can mitigate that risk if they need to.

