Humidity creeps back ahead of Friday strong storm chance

By Max Crawford
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Chilly, but not as much of a winter bite out there this morning, ahead of a comfy afternoon with more 70s on the way. Cloud cover rolls back in and stays with us through the end of the week, but that should keep us on the sub-80 degree streak for a couple more days! You’ll notice the added humidity by the end of the day, too, but that should not amount to much as far as precipitation goes - only a couple very light showers possible through this evening.

Eyes are still on our severe storm potential Friday. Two potential rounds of storms - the first carrying a higher severe potential - are possible with our next low pressure system and cold front. The afternoon will be “wait and see”, where any storm that pops up will need to be monitored for a hail and isolated tornado potential. Late afternoon / evening brings more likely storms, with a transition to a more heavy rain and wind threat. The timing and locations of these storms should be more clear by tomorrow morning, if not sooner. Regardless, storms clear to the east Friday night leaving sunshine and seasonable temperatures in place for the weekend.

Thursday: Increasing clouds by afternoon. High: 73. Wind: SE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Low: 64. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Isolated severe weather possible. High: 79. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph, gusting 30 mph.

Friday Night: Isolated storms possible before midnight. Low: 62. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

