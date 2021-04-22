Advertisement

Kelsey-Seybold Contact Center coming to College Station

The 25,000 square foot building is expected to be completed by fall 2021
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic(Kelsey-Seybold Clinic)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Kelsey-Seybold Clinic has plans to expand their services throughout Houston and are in need of another Contact Center.

The healthcare clinic announced a 25,000 square foot building, designed to house a Contact Center, will be built in College Station. The project is expected to be completed by fall 2021.

“Over the next five years, Kelsey-Seybold will expand access to coordinated, accountable care throughout Greater Houston,” said John Lyle, Senior Vice President of Operations, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. “Clinical growth and expansion require an infrastructure that can support the level of care and service patients expect from Kelsey-Seybold. The College Station area is ideal for an operation like this because it has a low incidence of weather-related events – and for our group, providing a stable, 24/7 Contact Center operation is essential.”

The facility has the potential to employ more than 600 full-time positions, and will be located at 1204 Copperfield Parkway. The center will accommodate more than 200 workstations as well as space for training, conference areas, and break areas, according to Kelsey-Seybold.

“The City of College Station is exceptionally pleased to welcome Kelsey-Seybold to our community,” said College Station Mayor Karl Mooney. “The vibrancy and reputation of Kelsey-Seybold perfectly matches and will enhance the expanding quality of life enjoyed by residents of our city. We look forward to the development of a prosperous and mutually supportive relationship for many years to come.

Kelsey-Seybold said they chose College Station because the community could support employment requirements and it’s a “desirable place to live and work.”

The area for the Contact Center was specifically chosen because there is room to expand. Space has already been allocated for Facilities Management, Information Technology, and Human Resources.

“Working with the team at Kelsey-Seybold has been a privilege, and we are grateful they have chosen to tap into the Brazos Valley’s skilled and growing workforce, creating jobs as it provides its nationally-recognized healthcare to hundreds of thousands of Texans,” said Matt Prochaska, President and C.E.O., Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. “Kelsey-Seybold brings an outstanding reputation of excellence to our expanding healthcare community.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was shot Tuesday night on Fairway Drive near W Villa Maria Road and S...
Bryan police investigating Tuesday shooting off Fairway Drive
Additional officers were on campus Wednesday morning after a Central Texas teenager was shot to...
Central Texas teenager shot to death in parking lot of local high school
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
A giving table in Bryan caught the attention of Code Enforcement, after someone complained.
Bryan woman’s Giving Table gets attention from Code Enforcement following complaint
The Brazos Valley is in a 2/5 risk for strong/severe storm Friday.
Eyes on Friday’s rain/storm chance

Latest News

Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 4/22
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 4/22
Derek Chauvin
Local law enforcement leaders react to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial
Navasota High School
Navasota ISD mask mandate will end July 1
Parade of Homes
SNEAK PEEK: 2021 Bryan-College Station Parade of Homes