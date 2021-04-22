Kelsey-Seybold Contact Center coming to College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Kelsey-Seybold Clinic has plans to expand their services throughout Houston and are in need of another Contact Center.

The healthcare clinic announced a 25,000 square foot building, designed to house a Contact Center, will be built in College Station. The project is expected to be completed by fall 2021.

“Over the next five years, Kelsey-Seybold will expand access to coordinated, accountable care throughout Greater Houston,” said John Lyle, Senior Vice President of Operations, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. “Clinical growth and expansion require an infrastructure that can support the level of care and service patients expect from Kelsey-Seybold. The College Station area is ideal for an operation like this because it has a low incidence of weather-related events – and for our group, providing a stable, 24/7 Contact Center operation is essential.”

The facility has the potential to employ more than 600 full-time positions, and will be located at 1204 Copperfield Parkway. The center will accommodate more than 200 workstations as well as space for training, conference areas, and break areas, according to Kelsey-Seybold.

“The City of College Station is exceptionally pleased to welcome Kelsey-Seybold to our community,” said College Station Mayor Karl Mooney. “The vibrancy and reputation of Kelsey-Seybold perfectly matches and will enhance the expanding quality of life enjoyed by residents of our city. We look forward to the development of a prosperous and mutually supportive relationship for many years to come.

Kelsey-Seybold said they chose College Station because the community could support employment requirements and it’s a “desirable place to live and work.”

The area for the Contact Center was specifically chosen because there is room to expand. Space has already been allocated for Facilities Management, Information Technology, and Human Resources.

“Working with the team at Kelsey-Seybold has been a privilege, and we are grateful they have chosen to tap into the Brazos Valley’s skilled and growing workforce, creating jobs as it provides its nationally-recognized healthcare to hundreds of thousands of Texans,” said Matt Prochaska, President and C.E.O., Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. “Kelsey-Seybold brings an outstanding reputation of excellence to our expanding healthcare community.”

