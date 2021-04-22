Local law enforcement leaders react to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder Tuesday in one of the highest-profile court trials in a generation.

Just like every other department across the country, law enforcement leaders in the Brazos Valley were paying close attention when the jury returned to the courtroom to render its verdict.

“I think the jury got it right,” Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said. “Based on what I saw, I think they were correct in their decision. I think the criminal justice system worked in this case.”

Buske says he doesn’t expect changes in policing to stem from Tuesday’s verdict, primarily because many departments already made those assessments last year.

“I think the original death of Mr. Floyd made a lot of departments look at their policies, and some of them that weren’t doing some things made some changes,” Buske said.

Buske says BPD didn’t make any wholesale changes at that time but did reinforce some of their policies after Floyd’s death in May.

“I think all of us have seen the video,” said Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky. “Ultimately, it’s the jury’s responsibility to hear the testimony, to review the evidence, and make a just decision.”

Dicky says law enforcement has a responsibility to police in a manner that’s fair, equitable, and absent of any bias.

“We ask our deputies to provide service that is built on trust and built on respect,” Dicky said. “In cases where officers fail to meet our expectations, then we have to hold those officers accountable.”

Both Buske and Dicky say they’re proud of the relationship their organizations have with the community they serve. Buske doesn’t envision Chauvin’s guilty verdict having a major direct impact on how officers interact with citizens.

“We work really hard on our community relationship,” Buske said. “I don’t think [the verdict] affects it a whole lot because we always strive to have a good relationship with our community.”

“We live in a very special place,” Dicky said. “Bryan-College Station is a community that I feel like is diverse and a place where we care about each other, are generous, and take care of one another. I think that our local community supports law enforcement here, and we’re thankful for that.”

But Dicky says there’s always room for improvement.

“I think we can still engage the community and look for opportunities to build trust and respect,” Dicky said.

College Station Police Chief Billy Couch was unavailable for comment Wednesday. He’s expected to release a statement Thursday.

