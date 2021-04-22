Advertisement

Local law enforcement leaders react to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial

By Andy Krauss
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder Tuesday in one of the highest-profile court trials in a generation.

Just like every other department across the country, law enforcement leaders in the Brazos Valley were paying close attention when the jury returned to the courtroom to render its verdict.

“I think the jury got it right,” Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said. “Based on what I saw, I think they were correct in their decision. I think the criminal justice system worked in this case.”

Buske says he doesn’t expect changes in policing to stem from Tuesday’s verdict, primarily because many departments already made those assessments last year.

“I think the original death of Mr. Floyd made a lot of departments look at their policies, and some of them that weren’t doing some things made some changes,” Buske said.

Buske says BPD didn’t make any wholesale changes at that time but did reinforce some of their policies after Floyd’s death in May.

“I think all of us have seen the video,” said Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky. “Ultimately, it’s the jury’s responsibility to hear the testimony, to review the evidence, and make a just decision.”

Dicky says law enforcement has a responsibility to police in a manner that’s fair, equitable, and absent of any bias.

“We ask our deputies to provide service that is built on trust and built on respect,” Dicky said. “In cases where officers fail to meet our expectations, then we have to hold those officers accountable.”

Both Buske and Dicky say they’re proud of the relationship their organizations have with the community they serve. Buske doesn’t envision Chauvin’s guilty verdict having a major direct impact on how officers interact with citizens.

“We work really hard on our community relationship,” Buske said. “I don’t think [the verdict] affects it a whole lot because we always strive to have a good relationship with our community.”

“We live in a very special place,” Dicky said. “Bryan-College Station is a community that I feel like is diverse and a place where we care about each other, are generous, and take care of one another. I think that our local community supports law enforcement here, and we’re thankful for that.”

But Dicky says there’s always room for improvement.

“I think we can still engage the community and look for opportunities to build trust and respect,” Dicky said.

College Station Police Chief Billy Couch was unavailable for comment Wednesday. He’s expected to release a statement Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was shot Tuesday night on Fairway Drive near W Villa Maria Road and S...
Bryan police investigating Tuesday shooting off Fairway Drive
A giving table in Bryan caught the attention of Code Enforcement, after someone complained.
Bryan woman’s Giving Table gets attention from Code Enforcement following complaint
Brookshire Brothers College Station.
Aggie themed grocery store opening Tuesday in College Station
Brookshire Brothers College Station Garrigan Stables Lounge
Grocery store destination now open in College Station
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

Dr. Hongwei Zhao is a Texas A&M Department of Epidemiology & Biostatistics professor who leads...
Texas A&M researchers create model to predict imminent COVID-19 hot spots
Local law enforcement leaders react to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial
Local law enforcement leaders react to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial
Texas A&M researchers create model to predict imminent COVID-19 hot spots
Family celebrates adoption of young child, shining light on need for foster parents in the...
Family celebrates adoption of young child, shining light on need for foster parents in the Brazos Valley