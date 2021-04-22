Advertisement

Navasota ISD mask mandate will end July 1

Masks will be optional.
Navasota High School
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, the Navasota ISD school board voted to allow masks to be optional beginning July 1.

Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick says the mask mandate will stay in place through summer school.

After the statewide mask mandate was lifted, the Governor’s office and Texas Education Agency left mask policies up to individual school districts.

The school board will have to approve any changes to the mask policy if new restrictions are handed down by the state, TEA, or UIL.

