NOAA set to release new normals reflecting a warming, changing climate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the past decade, normals -- or the baseline for daily, monthly, yearly weather conditions -- have been based on observations from 1981 to 2010. In early May, climate experts at NOAA will release an updated baseline, from weather experienced between1991 and 2020.

As weather and climate experts discussed and calculated these new climate normals, they came to the conclusion that global warming is affecting the normals. Since the 1991 to 2020 update will not “subtract out” global warming, these new normals will reflect the United States’ changing climate.

According to NOAA, “The U.S. Climate Normals collection has 10 versions: 1901-1930, 1911-1940, and so on through 1991-2020. In the image below, the U.S. annual average temperature during each of these normals period was compared to the 20th-century average (1901-2000). Places where the annual temperature during a given normals era was colder than the 20th century average are blue; places where the temperature was warmer are red.”

Annual U.S. temperature compared to the 20th-century average for each U.S. Climate Normals period from 1901-1930 (upper left) to 1991-2020 (lower right). Places where the normal annual temperature was 1.25 degrees or more colder than the 20th-century average are darkest blue; places where normal annual temperature was 1.25 degrees or more warmer than the 20th-century average are darkest red. Maps by NOAA Climate.gov, based on analysis by Jared Rennie, North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies/NCE (NOAA)

They go on to say that the influence of long-term global warming is obvious: the earliest map in the series has the most widespread and darkest blue, while the most recent map has the most widespread and darkest reds. The normal annual temperature across the country is significantly warmer than the 20th-century average across just about the entire lower 48.

It is noted that the pace of this warming climate changes from decade to decade to decade due to other climate influences, both natural and man-made. Some examples include the Dust Bowl and smokestack pollution before the Clean Air Act was put into place in 1963. A pattern of cooling was noted in the 1941-1970 normals and continued to do so over the next two periods. However, since then, the cooling pattern began weakening with the 1971-2000 normals. It has all but disappeared today.

An early look at findings and what it means for the new precipitation normals can be found at climate.gov.

The new NOAA normals will be available to the public May 4th, 2021. Once released they can be accessed on the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information’s (NCEI) web page.

