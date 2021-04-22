Purchase emergency preparation supplies tax free this weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the midst of severe weather season and hurricane season approaching, Texans have the opportunity to stock up on emergency preparation supplies tax free during the 2021 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday this weekend.

The holiday officially begins at 12:01am Saturday, April 24, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 26. According to the article posted on the Texas Comptroller Website, there is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, and you are not required to provide an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.

The following emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:

Less than $3,000 Portable generators

Less than $300 Emergency ladders Hurricane shutters

Less than $75 Axes Batteries, single or multipack Can openers - nonelectric Carbon monixide detectors Coolers and ice chests for food storage - nonelecric Fire extinguishers First aid kits Fuel containers Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits Hatchets Ice products - reusable and artificial Light sources - portable self-powered Mobile telephone batteries and chargers Radios - portable self-powered Smoke detectors Tarps and other plastic sheeting



The following emergency preparation supplies do NOT qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:

Medical masks and face masks

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes

Gloves

Toilet paper

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

Texans: Hurricane season is nearing. Are you prepared?



You can purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax free, online or in person, April 24-26.



