Purchase emergency preparation supplies tax free this weekend

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the midst of severe weather season and hurricane season approaching, Texans have the opportunity to stock up on emergency preparation supplies tax free during the 2021 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday this weekend.

The holiday officially begins at 12:01am Saturday, April 24, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 26. According to the article posted on the Texas Comptroller Website, there is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, and you are not required to provide an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.

The following emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:

  • Less than $3,000
    • Portable generators
  • Less than $300
    • Emergency ladders
    • Hurricane shutters
  • Less than $75
    • Axes
    • Batteries, single or multipack
    • Can openers - nonelectric
    • Carbon monixide detectors
    • Coolers and ice chests for food storage - nonelecric
    • Fire extinguishers
    • First aid kits
    • Fuel containers
    • Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
    • Hatchets
    • Ice products - reusable and artificial
    • Light sources - portable self-powered
    • Mobile telephone batteries and chargers
    • Radios - portable self-powered
    • Smoke detectors
    • Tarps and other plastic sheeting

The following emergency preparation supplies do NOT qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:

  • Medical masks and face masks
  • Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes
  • Gloves
  • Toilet paper
  • Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
  • Camping stoves
  • Camping supplies
  • Chainsaws
  • Plywood
  • Extension ladders
  • Stepladders
  • Tents
  • Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
  • Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

To read more about what all this tax holiday entails, you can visit the article by clicking here.

