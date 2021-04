FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference has announced the cancellation of this weekend’s conference baseball series between Sam Houston and Lamar, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

Due to COVID issues and contact tracing, this weekend's series vs Lamar has been postponed. The teams will work with the Southland Conference to reschedule if possible. Details of any potential reschedule will be distributed at a later date. #EatEmUpKats pic.twitter.com/R2UQ7WcPO0 — Sam Houston Baseball (@BearkatsBSB) April 22, 2021

The Bearkats were scheduled to host the Cardinals at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday and a doubleheader Sunday that was to begin at 1 p.m.