Severe weather possible with Friday storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Our recent pattern of rain/storm chances on Friday leading to beautiful weekend weather continues.

The next low pressure system and resulting cold front moves into our area tomorrow. A quick return of gulf moisture will place some “fuel” in the atmosphere for some isolated storms ahead of the expected main line by Friday evening. This will be the first chance for severe weather on Friday.

A "wait and see" for tomorrow afternoon, with an expected line/cluster of storms in the afternoon / evening. (KBTX)

What to watch:

The first potential round of storms will carry the greatest severe threat. All types of severe weather, including an isolated tornado, will be possible with any storm that forms through the afternoon tomorrow. Main impacts will be heavy rain and wind, with hail possible. This is where the largest uncertainty remains in the forecast. The severe threat with the first potential round is largely dependent on enough surface warming to get storms going in the early afternoon. If we are able to stay mainly cloudy and cool through the mid-afternoon, the chance for developing storms look lower. Many high resolution models have storms breaking through this small layer of stability in the atmosphere tomorrow, which is a reason for the higher severe threat (2 out of 5).

A "wait and see" for tomorrow afternoon, with an expected line/cluster of storms in the afternoon / evening. (KBTX)

The second, more likely round of storms will carry more of a strong, straightline wind and heavy rain threat. The timing needs some fine tuning, but this looks to be moving through the area as early as the afternoon drive, and as late as post-dinner plans.

As this expected cluster/line of storms moves through, so, too, does the severe threat. We will calm and clear going into Friday night, and other than a few lingering clouds and sprinkles Saturday, the rest of the weekend looks warm, breezy, and sunny.

Timing and overall potential impacts may shift over the next 24 hours, so stay up to date with the forecast here, on-air, and on your PinPoint Weather App.

A "wait and see" for tomorrow afternoon, with an expected line/cluster of storms in the afternoon / evening. (KBTX)

FRIDAY: 1pm - 9pm



Storms are anticipated across Texas & parts of the Brazos Valley through the afternoon & early evening (2 rounds possible)



Afternoon hours: all types of severe weather will need to be monitored

Early evening: Wind concern may continue until storms move east pic.twitter.com/AgU33jyrq7 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) April 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.