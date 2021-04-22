SNEAK PEEK: 2021 Bryan-College Station Parade of Homes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Looking for a home? Tour houses across the Brazos Valley and find your future home during the 2021 Bryan-College Station Parade of Homes.

The 2021 Bryan-College Station Parade of Homes gives potential buyers the idea of what they can find or potentially build.

“If COVID taught us one thing, people are putting a little more focus and investment on where they live,” said Dennis McMillin, Spring Parade of Homes Co-Chair.

For real estate in 2021, the housing supply is expected to stay limited.

“New listings rebounded during the summer amid strong housing demand, but they have trended down since fourth quarter 2020, contributing to the lack of homes for sale,” said Dr. Luis Torres, research economist for the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. “Supply is expected to remain tight in 2021, affecting home sales.”

The Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University states those who are out purchasing homes tend to be first-time buyers.

“The February National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index survey indicated 43 percent of new single-family homes sold were to first-time buyers in the last 12 months,” according to Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University.

For the final days of April and the first weekend of May, get an idea of what you might want in a home.

“Individuals get to come out and directly visit with the homebuilders. Figure out what their passions are, what their motivations are, what are the different trends in architecture. There are a lot of different folks that come out too who aren’t ready to buy that new home or build their forever home, but they are wanting to do some remodels.”

For the first time, the event will be ticketed. Tickets are $10 for adults and benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Tickets can be purchased at any of the homes, online, or click here for a complete list of locations.

Those enjoying the parade are encouraged to download the mobile app, which provides information about the homes, directions to each location, the ability to comment on the homes, and more. The mobile application can be downloaded in Google Play or Apple Store.

Homes on the parade will be marked with a large Red “Official Parade Home” sign in the yard.

The tours are taking place:

Friday, April 23 and April 30 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 24 and May 1 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 25 and May 2 – 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Below are the safety protocols as outlined by the parade:

Groups will be expected to meet existing social distancing procedures.

Due to county mandate, masks are recommended.

Please refrain from touching surfaces.

Note: Builders will frequently disinfect areas that could be touched each evening and as needed during the event.

SNEAK PEEK: The next two weekends across the Brazos Valley is the Spring Parade of Homes! BCS Home Builders - Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Thursday, April 22, 2021

The 2021 underwriters of the Spring Parade of Homes are Vera Bank and Greens Prairie Reserve.

Click here to learn more about the 2021 Bryan-College Station Parade of Homes.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.