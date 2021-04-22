Advertisement

Texas A&M researchers create model to predict imminent COVID-19 hot spots

By Andy Krauss
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Researchers at Texas A&M have developed a model that can help predict clusters of COVID-19 cases two to three weeks in advance.

The model uses a framework based on data from four different categories: susceptible, exposed, infected, and recovered.

The team is led by Dr. Hongwei Zhao, a professor in the Texas A&M Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics.

“Basically, we think we can classify people into different states, and there are people constantly coming in and out of each of them,” Zhao said. “We use that kind of framework because we think that it is closer to what is happening.”

It then applies the current transmission rate to project the number of cases a certain area can have in the near future.

“The most important parameter in the model is the transmission rate,” Zhao said. “Based on some additional assumptions, we are trying to estimate this transmission rate. We assume it will stay constant for the next two or three weeks, or it might be perturbed a little bit by increasing or decreasing 5%.”

Zhao says the model’s greatest strength is its simplicity. Once the method has been developed, anyone can use it just by plugging in their observed data and monitoring certain parameters to make projections. Understanding the modeling details isn’t necessary.

”It will help other organizations to prepare for a surge with this projection data, and then it could also guide public health officials to make their policies,” Zhao said.

Researchers say they know the model works because they’ve used data from past months of the pandemic and matched what actually happened in most cases.

“Most of the time, it will fall into our projections, but there are exceptions,” Zhao said. “That’s when some big events happen, like when we all of a sudden had phase 3 reopening and the holidays. In that time, the transmission rate will be higher than the rate we allowed.”

Zhao says the model’s major limitations are the data at its disposal. She says it’s no different than any other model in the fact that’s it’s only as good as the data anyone puts in it.

“The data can be limited by testing and reporting ability or other resources we don’t have,” Zhao said. “Sometimes, we could have a lot of cases, but we just don’t have the resources to record or even test them. In that case, we’ll have inaccurate data, as sometimes our data doesn’t reflect what we are experiencing right now. When that happens, our model will also be affected.”

Zhao and her team’s model is being actively used right now in the fight against the pandemic. It’s been used statewide to create a dashboard that helps project the spread of COVID-19 and locally by Texas A&M University officials to do the same thing for the campus community.

