Texas A&M Track & Field travels to compete at LSU

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & fields team hit the road for the final time this regular season to compete in the LSU Alumni Gold at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

Along with host LSU, the Aggies enter the two-day competition against fellow Southeastern Conference teams Alabama, Auburn, and Kentucky as well as Akron, Baylor, Colorado, Houston, and Texas.

How to Follow

Aggies wanting to make the trip down to Baton Rouge can attend the meet at no charge. Bernie Moore Track Stadium allows up to 50% capacity, about 2,800 fans. For complete facility procedures and guidelines visit lsusports.net.

Those unable to attend can follow @aggietfxc on Twitter for live updates as well as following live results provided by Delta Timing. No live stream is provided.

Texas A&M Preview

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s teams enter the meet ranked in the top five in the nation. For the second consecutive week, the women’s squad is No. 4, while the men’s team moved up to No. 5. LSU ranks No. 1 in the country on both the men’s and women’s sides.

K.J. Grimes and Alessio Pirruccio kick things off for the Maroon & White with the hammer throw at 4 p.m., Friday evening. Rachel Bernardo and Annie Fuller enter the 1,500m, while Jon Bishop and Gavin Hoffpauir wrap up day one with the 5,000m at 7:45 p.m.

The majority of action for the Aggies happens on day two, starting with the men’s discus at noon, while the women’s 4x100m begins running events at 1:30 p.m. Notable individual entries on the track include Connor Schulman in the 110m hurdles, and Charokee Young and Tierra Robinson-Jones in the 400m. The men’s 400m features NCAA-leader Bryce Deadmon (44.62), along with Devin Dixon and Carlton Orange. Moitalel Mpoke, ranked No. 6 in the nation in the 400m hurdles, enters his main event.

In the field events, Sean Clarke (pole vault), Zhane Smith (long jump), Deborah Acquah (long jump), and Ciynamon Stevenson (triple jump) each rank in the top 20 in the country in their respective events. Smith is No. 13 in the long jump at 21-6 (6.45m), followed by Acquah at No. 16 with her season-best at 21-1.25 (6.43m). Stevenson and Clarke are each No. 17. Stevenson has a season-best mark of 43-3.25 (13.19m), while Clarke has vaulted 17-9 (5.41m).

Josh Brown ranks No. 4 in the SEC and No. 12 in the west region in the discus at 186-1 (56.72m) is slated to enter his respective event.

Relay Fast

When it comes to the relays, all eyes are on the Aggies. The men’s and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m rank in the top 10 in the country, including the women’s 4x400m at No. 2. The Aggie quartet of Robinson-Jones, Syaira Richardson, Athing Mu, and Young have clocked a season-best 3:26.73. The Aggies’ 4x100m group of Jace Comick, Emmanuel Yeboah, Devon Achane, and Lance Broome has run the third-fastest time at 38.79. The men’s 4x400m (Brandon Miller, Deadmon, Dixon, Mpoke) is No. 6 at 3:03.72, while the women’s 4x100m team (Smith, Kaylah Robinson, Laila Owens, and Immanuela Aliu) is No. 10 at 43.87.

World-Leaders

Deadmon wowed fans at the Texas Relays on March 27 winning the 400m with a personal best time of 44.62. His mark has stood as the world-leading time for nearly a month, only to be threatened by Johnnie Blockburger of Arizona, who ran 44.71 on April 10. Most recently, Mu won the Michael Johnson Invitational 800m with a collegiate record time of 1:57.73, shattering the previous record of 1:59.10 held by former Oregon runner Raevyn Rogers.

Weekly Accolades

After her performance in Waco, Mu was named the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week and the SEC Runner of the Week. It was the 10th weekly accolade Mu has earned during her freshman campaign. She has been named the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week five times while earning an SEC Weekly honor on four occasions and was named the United States Track & Field (USATF) Athlete of the Week once.

