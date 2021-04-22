Advertisement

This week’s Classroom Champion is Riley Eldridge.

Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Riley Eldridge. The Somerville High School Senior has a 3.9 GPA, and is currently ranked third in his class.

“There is pressure. You can watch him go on the field, and even when he’s tired, he’s going to play til the end of the game. He’s one that doesn’t like being taken out of the game. Again, he’s like that about band...Before his Senior year, I wold ask that football players if you don’t feel like you can march at halftime don’t do that. Well, I don’t recall anytime he didn’t take his pads off and put his drums on and march at halftime. He handles the pressure well; he doesn’t back off anything and he gets the job done.” - Carl Idlebird, Teacher

“He wants to do more. I think that’s a harder trait to find in kids nowadays, because a lot of kids want a pat on the back for what there supposed to do. But he goes above and beyond...Like we talked about, he’s in football, baseball, tennis, band, and he’s a member of the National Honor Society. Everything that he does he likes to be good at it, and he spends the time to makes sure he is. If you want to be great at something you have to put in the work and he does. And he just does it all around, and I’m very proud of him.” - Cal Neatherlin, Coach

“I’m definitely more of a lead by example person. When it comes down to it I will get vocal, but if I see myself leading by example it shows that everyone else around me should be doing what they’re doing. Everyone that I’ve ever met, they act very good to it and respond well to it. Especially if I’m encouraging them and motivating them to do the way I do things, everting works out,” said Eldridge.

After High School, Riley will attend Blinn College and hopes to further his education at Texas A&M University, or Sam Houston State University. Riley is currently undecided on what he plans to study in College.

Congratulations to Riley Eldridge of Somerville High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Classroom Champions, sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

