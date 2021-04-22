Treat of the Day: WWII veteran awarded certificate from American Legion Post 159

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Legion Post 159 awarded 101 year-old Joe Ferreri with a special certificate Thursday morning.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Ferreri fought in World War II. He’s been part of Post 159 for 70 years.

The certificate was signed by the American Legion national commander.

Joe says while he was proud to serve his country, one of his biggest accomplishments is raising four kids.

