Two weeks after shooting, Kent Moore Cabinets employees still struggling to recover

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two weeks after a deadly workplace shooting, employees at Kent Moore Cabinets are still struggling to process what happened said company officials.

The company continues to provide support and counseling to those employees who need assistance. The company said in a release that many are still struggling with anxiety and physical injuries. Right now, the facility is still operating at a reduced capacity as workers recover.

Larry Bollin, an employee at the facility, opened fire on April 8. He killed co-worker Timothy Smith and injured five others. He’s also accused of shooting a state trooper in Grimes County before he was taken into custody. Trooper Juan Tovar suffered injuries to his face and is recovering at home in Madisonville.

“Today marks two weeks since all of us who are part of the Kent Moore Cabinets work family witnessed a horrific and senseless tragedy,” said KMC Vice President Teresa Galliher. “We all experienced this devastating event together, and we will also get through it together. We’ve been strengthened by many acts of love and support for our team members and their families, as well as by the prayers and kind gestures from the community.”

“I have been humbled and honored to have witnessed the response of our team to one another,” said Casey Moore, president of Kent Moore Cabinets.

“True heroes are present within our walls, and we will never forget the bravery and compassion that was demonstrated by our colleagues during this devastating event.”

Two accounts have been established to assist those affected by the events of April 8th: A Go-Fund-Me account and a Community Support Fund at the Spirit of Texas Bank at 625 East University Drive in College Station.

