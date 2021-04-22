United Way of the Brazos Valley pushing for more donations for fundraising campaign

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United Way of the Brazos Valley is asking for your help as they push towards their last week of their fundraising campaign. They are about $40,000 shy of their $1 million goal.

The funds raised from this campaign support 22 nonprofit partners in the Brazos Valley along with United Way programs like 2-1-1 Texas, Early Literacy Program and Youth Leadership Cabinet.

Last year over 50,000 people were impacted by these combined efforts in a year. Board members say there has been a great need over the last year and they don’t want to lose momentum now.

“The needs are so great. There’s never been a time when the needs are more critical in our community, but there’s also never been a time where your gift can make such an impact in our community as well,” said Alison Prince, President and CEO of United Way of the Brazos Valley.

The United Way is eight days away from the end of their campaign. Click here to donate to the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

