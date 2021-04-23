Advertisement

Aggie Baseball postpones series opener vs Tennessee

Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Friday evening’s series opener between the Texas A&M Aggies and Tennessee Volunteers was postponed due to inclement weather. The squads will play a doubleheader Saturday afternoon.

Game one of the twin bill on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park is set for 2:02 p.m. The nightcap will start approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

For information on ticket policies refer to the following 12th Man Foundation page - https://www.12thmanfoundation.com/tickets/ticket-policies/index.html#baseball

