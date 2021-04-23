Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Judy Garland

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Judy Garland is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for April 23, 2021.

Staff tell us she hasn’t been at the shelter very long, so they don’t know much about her. However, she’s a big fan of head rubs.

“I think that she would do great in a more quiet home but with a little activity. She would like some toys and follow her humans around all day long,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society.

Judy Garland will be spayed, vaccinated and micro-chipped before she’s available for adoption. You can fill out her adoption form here or in person at the shelter during regular business hours.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is also in the middle of a kitten naming contest.

HELP US NAME PETS 👇 Say howdy to these three adorable kittens! This terrific trio came in with their mother as strays... Posted by Aggieland Humane Society on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

A trio of kittens came in with their mother and the shelter is asking for the public’s help in giving them names.

You can learn more about each kitten’s and submit your name choices with a $5 donation here.

The winning names will be announced April 26 on the Aggieland Humane Society’s Facebook Page.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.