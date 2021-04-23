Allen Academy Golf teams finish 2nd and 4th at TAPPS 2A State Tournament

TEMPLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy Boys and Girls Golf teams had successful outings at the TAPPS 2A State Tournament, with the boys finishing 2nd and the girls 4th. Allen Academy sent the following release after the tournament:

Coming close to winning it all, the Allen Academy Varsity Boys & Girls Golf teams had an amazing performance at the TAPPS 2A State Tournament this week in Temple, TX. The Rams took to Wildflower Country Club for the third time this season. This time playing two rounds of golf on Monday & Tuesday.

They did not disappoint. The Varsity Boys team shot an overall score of 721 over the two days to finish as State Runner-Up. The Varsity Girls team also brought home hardware finishing in 4th place for the tournament.

For the Varsity Boys Freshman Jackson F. had the 4th best score on the boys side with at 151 (day one 77, day two 74). Another freshman Ethan L. tied for 7th place shooting 177 (day one 85, day two 92). And, senior Jake L. capped off his golf career in exciting fashion winning a one hole playoff to come in 10th place scoring 193 (day one 101, day two 92). Jackson, Ethan, and Jake all made TAPPS All-State as top 10 finishers. Other scores for the Varsity Boys include sophomore Joey T. 200 total (day one 105, day two 95), freshman Eli D. 221 (day one 114, day two 107), and sophomore Eric F. 258 (day one 127, day two 131).

On the Varsity Girls side freshman Katherine O. tied for 7th place with a score of 216 (day one 115, day two 101) to make TAPPS All-State. Other team scorers were sophomore Cameron C. 216 (day one 115, day two 101), sophomore Cassidy H. 265 (day one 130, day two 135) and Reagan W. 274 (day one 145, day two 129).

The Varsity Boys team also won the TAPPS 2A District 2 Championship and the Varsity Girls were the District Runner-Up.

