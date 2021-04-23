Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley recognizes “Missing in the Brazos Valley” day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Friday marks the third annual “Missing in the Brazos Valley” day.

In the last year more than 300 people, including children were reported missing across the Brazos Valley.

Since 2015, more than 1,800 children have been reported missing to Brazos Valley law enforcement agencies and in more than 500 of those cases, the child was missing for 3 days or longer.

“It’s an opportunity to bring this awareness to our community and to let families of missing people know, their loved ones are not forgotten,” said Chuck Fleeger, Executive Director of the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.

The proclamation was read by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley board members including KBTX’s Crystal Galny. It was signed by all seven county judges.

Missing In The Brazos Valley

WHEREAS, in 2020, 543,018 missing persons reports from across the nation were entered into the National Crime Information Center, and those under the age of 18 accounted for 365,348 of those records. In Texas alone, the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse received 49,110 missing persons entries in 2020 with 37,023 of those being under the age of 18; and,

WHEREAS, in 2020, 319 missing person reports were taken by Brazos Valley law enforcement agencies and entered into the Texas Crime Information Center, and those under the age of 18 accounted for 238 of those records from Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties; and,

WHEREAS, since January 2015 there have been over 1,800 children reported missing to Brazos Valley law enforcement agencies, and of those incidents, over 500 of these children have been missing for 3 days or longer; and,

WHEREAS, children who are reported as missing stand a greater chance of exposure to criminal companions, are more likely to suffer criminal victimization, are exposed to drug and alcohol abuse, suffer detrimental impact to their educational opportunities, and are at increased risk of entry into the criminal justice system; and,

WHEREAS, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children estimates that 1 in 6 children who are reported as runaway are likely victims of sex trafficking; and,

WHEREAS, across the nation children of color are reported missing at a disproportionate rate as compared to their demographics in the population, including the Brazos Valley where African American children account for over 33% of missing children incidents while accounting for approximately 13% of the population; and,

WHEREAS, the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, which was formed in 2003 as a partnership between Brazos Valley law enforcement agencies, local media and the public to help distribute information in the event of an abducted child, and whose mission statement is

“…Protecting Children, Preparing Responders, Educating Communities…”

and;

WHEREAS, April 18 through April 24, 2021 is recognized as Crime Victims Rights Week, and missing persons represent a hidden part of this population due to their absence; and,

WHEREAS, the elected leaders of the Brazos Valley join in raising awareness of the many individuals who remain missing and encourages the community to come together in support of all families who have suffered the disappearance of a loved one as we continue to give them hope and wish for the safe return of every missing person.

THEREFORE, we hereby proclaim Friday April 23, 2021, as

Missing In The Brazos Valley Day

Honorable Duane Peters, Brazos County Judge Honorable Keith Schroeder, Burleson County Judge

Honorable Joe Fauth III, Grimes County Judge Honorable Byron Ryder, Leon County Judge

Honorable A.J. Leago, Madison County Judge Honorable Charles L. Ellison, Robertson County Judge

Honorable John Durrenberger, Washington County Judge

