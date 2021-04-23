Bryan principal doused with slime for a good cause

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan elementary school principal was recently doused with a lot of slime and it was all for a great cause.

Students at Bonham Elementary had the chance to dump the slime over and over again on Principal Gloria Garcia-Rhodes.

Bryan ISD calls Garcia-Rhodes a great sport and says it was a reward to the students for raising $7,000 for the Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge.

The nonprofit provides programs and activities that help support the heart health and well-being of students.

