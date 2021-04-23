Advertisement

Bryan principal doused with slime for a good cause

It was a reward for raising $7,000 for the Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge
By Heather Falls
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan elementary school principal was recently doused with a lot of slime and it was all for a great cause.

Students at Bonham Elementary had the chance to dump the slime over and over again on Principal Gloria Garcia-Rhodes.

Bryan ISD calls Garcia-Rhodes a great sport and says it was a reward to the students for raising $7,000 for the Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge.

The nonprofit provides programs and activities that help support the heart health and well-being of students.

Bonham Elementary in Bryan ISD Principal Gloria Garcia-Rhodes is a great sport. In fact, she might just be the GREATEST...

Posted by Bryan ISD on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few rounds of storms will be possible Friday, with some storms potentially becoming...
Severe weather possible with Friday storms
Derek Chauvin
Local law enforcement leaders react to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial
Audra Grace Scott, 13
Grimes County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen girl
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic
Kelsey-Seybold Contact Center coming to College Station
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccine
Texas A&M partnering with organizations to provide COVID-19 vaccine education
Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Watches continue for the Brazos Valley through sunset Friday
Tornado & Severe Thunderstorm Watches issued for the Brazos Valley
Sonny Brown had a stroke back in March.
Sonny’s Barber Shop to close in May
This sweet kitty enjoys head rubs
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Judy Garland