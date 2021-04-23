COVID-19 experts “optimistic” despite being “very concerned” about new variants

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A race against time?

That was the question for and title of a COVID-19 experts panel hosted by the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service Scowcroft Institute.

The panel featured:

Texas A&M Senior Associate Vice President for Research and Regent’s Professor and director of the Center for Microencapsulation and Drug Delivery, Allison Ficht

Texas A&M Associate Dean for Global One Health and Director of the Texas A&M Scowcroft Institute Pandemic & Biosecurity program, Gerald Parker

Director of the Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences in the University of Texas Medical Branch, Alan D. T. Barrett

Senior Vice President for Global Biologics R&D for Zoetis Inc., Mahesh Kumar

Texas A&M Global Health Research Complex Chief Virologist and biology professor, Benjamin Neuman

Texas Department of State Health Services Chief State Epidemiologist, Dr. Jennifer Shuford

The group discussed the emergence of new COVID-19 variants and how that affects the global vaccination process. While they unanimously agreed that we are in a race against time as we continue to work towards herd immunity, they ultimately agreed that there is a path to a post-pandemic world sometime down the line.

Gerald Parker joined First News at Four Friday to break down some of the biggest takeaways from the evening. He said systems tracking COVID-19 variants are extremely promising.

“We’re putting systems in place to make sure that we can stay in front of this and beat this race that we have against time,” Parker said.

The panel explained that the race isn’t against time as much as it’s against other variants. They explained that in order to stop new strains of the virus from forming, we need to stop transmission and, in order to stop transmission, we need to get to herd immunity. But the challenge will be getting to herd immunity before the virus mutates into a vaccine-resistant variant of the original COVID-19 virus that the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were created for.

“Our industry and so forth is recognizes that we have to be concerned about variants,” Parker explained, “and actually all three of the already approved FDA emergency use authorization vaccines are already looking at developing candidates and even some are in even early clinical trials against some of the variants that we already know about that emerge, either in South Africa or elsewhere.”

He said developing vaccines for new variants is not as simple as just slightly tweaking the recipe for the original. He says that it’s likely that a vaccine for COVID-19 variants can be developed quicker than the original COVID-19 vaccine but the manufacturing and distribution process will add time that we don’t have at the moment.

