Emergency supplies sales tax holiday this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - This weekend Texas gets a sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies.

The holiday begins Saturday at 12:01 a.m. and ends at midnight on Monday, April 26.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar says there’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can buy.

Qualifying items include:

household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75;

hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and

portable generators priced at less than $3,000.

Hegar says that when purchasing items online, you need to account for delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges, as they’re part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable.

“If you purchase a rescue ladder for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, the total sales price is $309. Because the total sales price of the ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.

Purchases that do not qualify include:

batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles;

camping stoves and camping supplies;

chainsaws;

plywood;

extension ladders and stepladders; and

tents.

A list of emergency preparation supplies that may be purchased tax-free can be found on the Comptroller’s website.

