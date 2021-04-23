Friday brings a storm chance; severe weather possible

Clouds and humidity were on the quick increase Thursday as we gear up for the next chance at rain and thunderstorms in the Brazos Valley. Friday is a day to be aware of the weather around you, specifically between 2pm and 9-10pm. While everybody in the Brazos Valley may not get rain, and certainly not all of the area will find themselves under a severe thunderstorm: but the potential for both of those things in place for all of us. The storm potential comes in two waves:

2pm - 6pm: Isolated storms, isolated severe weather. Highest potential: north / northeastern Brazos Valley. Any storm that forms will need to be monitored for all types of severe weather - large hail, tornadoes, damaging wind. In the most intense storm, hail golf ball size or larger could be possible. There is a chance these storms remain just north of the Brazos Valley, but that is not an absolute certain.

6pm - 10pm: Broken line of rain and thunderstorms could move west to east across the area. Should storms in this line intensify to become severe, strong wind in excess of 50-60mph would be the general concern. By or after sunset, instability in the atmosphere will ramp down, potentially weakening these storms as they move across the area.

Under the most intense, severe storms, a quick 1″ to 2″ of rain may fall over select and localized areas of the Brazos Valley. By that same thought, there will be parts of the area that generally or completely miss out on rain Friday, leaving nothing to 0.25″ in the rain gauge.

Friday: Cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and thunderstorms after 2pm. Isolated severe weather possible. High: 79. Wind: SE 15-20 mph, gusting 30+ mph.

Friday Night: Storms possible before 10pm. Clearing after midnight. Low: 63. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. High: 80. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 55. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.