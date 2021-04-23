Kelsey-Seybold’s new College Station contact center to employ roughly 200 workers by end of year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Roughly 200 new jobs are coming to the Brazos Valley thanks to a Houston-based medical company that’s expanding by building a new contact center in College Station.

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic characterizes itself as a health system without a hospital. The company employs over 500 physicians covering more than 55 different specialties. The new contact center they’re building on Copperfield Drive close to Veterans Park will connect patients with those physicians.

“In addition to taking inbound calls for appointments, they also make a multitude of outbound calls for people who need to have a physical or maybe have a chronic condition that they’re aberrant to coming in to see the doctor or have a diagnostic test,” Kelsey-Seybold Senior Vice President of Healthcare Service Lines John Lyle said.

Lyle says the facility will employ over 200 people and take calls 24/7 once it’s fully operational by the end of the year. It is the company’s second contact center and will become its primary one when it reaches its full capabilities.

Lyle says they will be seeking to fill both full and part-time positions. While Kelsey-Seybold is always interested in those with prior healthcare experience, it’s by no means required. Lyle says they train their employees that have none of that experience to understand their workflow.

“Being in College Station, the home of Texas A&M University, we believe that presents a tremendous opportunity for employment,” Lyle said. “The Blinn program there as well as another opportunity for those students attending class.”

Kelsey-Seybold considered a number of communities throughout Texas.

“We wanted to be in a community that had the least impact with regards to weather, whether or not that was a tropical-related event or a winter event,” Lyle said. “Periodically, when we do have a tropical event that comes up through the gulf, while overall demand tends to go down, our staffing also is impacted by those tropical events.”

Lyle says the other reason they selected College Station was its good base of employment, a quality echoed by Brazos Valley Economic Development Commission President and CEO Matt Prochaska.

“In terms of economic development, we really are measured in the job creation,” Prochaska said. “But not just any jobs - the right kinds of jobs that really match the talent of the community as well as the assets that we have here.”

Prochaska says this move speaks to the vibrancy of the Brazos Valley and its attractiveness to businesses, which in large part is spurred by its growing economy.

“I think the word is out about our workforce, about the geographic advantages of our location being in the hub of the Texas Triangle, and just about our overall quality of life,” Prochaska said. “We’ve got such wonderful jurisdictions like the two cities, with College Station and Bryan, Brazos County, Texas A&M University, and our private sector, all coming together with the purpose of building an infrastructure and an economy that’s growing and attractive to the right kinds of businesses that will make us stronger, more resilient, and allow us to really grow in a wonderful way that will really allow for our next generations to enjoy living in our community.”

Lyle says the contact center is a major step forward in bringing greater stability in regards to the services Kelsey-Seybold offers to its patients.

“It certainly brings us greater business continuity as we face any particular weather event that may occur throughout the year,” Lyle said. “It also gives us the capacity to grow, which is something that we sorely need.”

As Kelsey-Seybold expects to keep growing, this new call center has the potential to add 600 new jobs over time. The 25,000 square-foot facility is expected to be completed in the early fall.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.