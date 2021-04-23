Lee named finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the year

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -- Texas A&M junior Haley Lee has been named a top-25 finalist for the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, the organization announced Friday. The USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award, which is considered the most prestigious honor in Division I collegiate softball, recognizes the outstanding athletic achievement by Division I female players across the country.

The Kingwood, Texas, native ranks fourth in the nation in home runs (19), seventh in slugging percentage (.991) and eighth in home runs per game (0.45) and total bases (109). Lee has had four multi-home run games this season, while holding sole possession of fifth place in home runs in a single season in program history.

She is just five home runs away from tying Meagan May’s school-record 24 home runs in a single season. The list of 25 finalists will be narrowed to 10 finalists on May 5 before the top 3 finalists will be announced on May 19.

The 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be revealed prior to the 2021 NCAA Women’s College World Series (WCWS), which is set to take place June 3-9 at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.