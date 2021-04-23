Monitoring a strong/severe storm potential with noisy Friday afternoon storms

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Lee, Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties until 8pm Friday evening. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Brazos, Burleson, Madison, Houston, Trinity, Walker, San Jacinto, Montgomery, Grimes, Waller, Austin, and Washington counties until 9pm Friday evening. The overall messaging is the same -- with any storm that requires extra attention, hail up to the size of golf balls, 70 mph wind gusts and a possible tornado will all need to be monitored through the evening hours.

As we progress through the afternoon, download the PinPoint Weather App for the latest updates, as storms will be actively pushing through the area over the course of the day and a little into the evening.

Under the most intense, severe storms, a quick 1″ to 2″ of rain may fall over select and localized areas of the Brazos Valley. Skies clear post-9pm, if not earlier, with just a few morning clouds giving way to sunshine and a healthy north breeze for Saturday. Highs reach into the mid 80s by Sunday afternoon with ample sunshine.

Friday: Cloudy with an 80% chance for rain and thunderstorms after 2pm. Isolated severe weather possible. High: 79. Wind: SE 15-20 mph, gusting 30+ mph.

Friday Night: Storms possible before 10pm. Clearing after midnight. Low: 63. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 80. Wind: NW 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph+.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 55. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.