Advertisement

Quarterbacks in spotlight at Maroon and White Game

Haynes King and Zach Calzada at Spring Practice at Kyle Field
Haynes King and Zach Calzada at Spring Practice at Kyle Field(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will close out spring practice Saturday afternoon with the Maroon and White game at Kyle Field.

One of the big stories during spring drills has been the battle to see who will replace Kellen Mond as Texas A&M’s starting quarterback. Zach Calzada and Haynes King are the only players on the current Aggie roster that have played in a college game. Calzada and King have combined to play in five games, throw 28 passes and three touchdown passes. Saturday’s spring game will give both quarterbacks a chance to show what they can do leading a team in what will be as close to a real game as we will see until the fall.

In a meeting with the media on Thursday Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher explained what he wants to see from his quarterbacks on Saturday. ”Manage the situations, understand it, play good football. At the same time take care of the football and be smart and be intelligent and aggressive on how they play and just control the tempo of the game and the momentum of the game and don’t let it overwhelm them.” Fisher added, “I will be shocked it they do because I think they have all done a really good job of that. Have been very pleased with their performance. It isn’t perfect. We have a long ways to go but they have done a really good job in my opinion of some of the situations and tough situations that we have put them in in spring practice.”

The Maroon and White Game is scheduled to start at 1:00pm Saturday afternoon. Gates at Kyle Field will open at Noon.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was shot Tuesday night on Fairway Drive near W Villa Maria Road and S...
Bryan police investigating Tuesday shooting off Fairway Drive
Additional officers were on campus Wednesday morning after a Central Texas teenager was shot to...
Three arrested after Central Texas teenager shot to death in parking lot of local high school
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Derek Chauvin
Local law enforcement leaders react to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Thursday afternoon over at Bryan High School soccer standout Ramiro Moreno signed a national...
Bryan’s Moreno signs soccer letter of intent with UMHB
Aggie baseball set to battle No. 5 Tennessee in weekend series starting Friday
Aggie golf struggles in SEC Second Round
Texas A&M Track & Field travels to compete at LSU