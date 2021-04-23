Quarterbacks in spotlight at Maroon and White Game

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will close out spring practice Saturday afternoon with the Maroon and White game at Kyle Field.

One of the big stories during spring drills has been the battle to see who will replace Kellen Mond as Texas A&M’s starting quarterback. Zach Calzada and Haynes King are the only players on the current Aggie roster that have played in a college game. Calzada and King have combined to play in five games, throw 28 passes and three touchdown passes. Saturday’s spring game will give both quarterbacks a chance to show what they can do leading a team in what will be as close to a real game as we will see until the fall.

In a meeting with the media on Thursday Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher explained what he wants to see from his quarterbacks on Saturday. ”Manage the situations, understand it, play good football. At the same time take care of the football and be smart and be intelligent and aggressive on how they play and just control the tempo of the game and the momentum of the game and don’t let it overwhelm them.” Fisher added, “I will be shocked it they do because I think they have all done a really good job of that. Have been very pleased with their performance. It isn’t perfect. We have a long ways to go but they have done a really good job in my opinion of some of the situations and tough situations that we have put them in in spring practice.”

The Maroon and White Game is scheduled to start at 1:00pm Saturday afternoon. Gates at Kyle Field will open at Noon.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.