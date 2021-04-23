Round of storms expected Friday, at least isolated severe weather expected

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The much advertised storm system to end the week is still set to bring us some rain before the end of the day. With new morning data, the concern for severe weather is pretty consistent: It’s two separate time periods worth watching throughout the day for severe weather, one, more conditional in the early afternoon, likely carries the higher severe risk.

Storms are expected to develop after midday today, where all types of severe weather will be possible, most likely with a heavy rain / wind potential. (KBTX)

Latest Update : High-resolution model data has pushed timing of storms ahead a few hours, where we will now be focused on early afternoon as the first potential round of storms. This time period is where storms carry the greatest severe potential. At worst, hail to golf ball sized and larger and an isolated tornado or two will be possible, but the current hope and thought is that thunderstorms will be numerous, widespread, and more of a heavy rain and wind potential through the afternoon and a little to the evening.

The best chance for storms will be after lunch today through early evening. (KBTX)

If discrete, more singular cells develop this afternoon, storms may be stronger and able to develop large hail and more significant rotation. We will continue to keep this scenario in mind for our start of weekend plans, as this would create more isolated, but more severe weather for some.

Heavy rain potential: While widespread flash flooding is not likely today, some heavier storms may be capable of rainfall in excess of 2 inches. This may complicate the afternoon drive for many, so stay alert.

Something of interest: below are two hi-res models for how today's storm chance may play out, specifically how much rain they leave behind

⬅️HRRR Model

➡️GRAF Model



Both try to create a swath of 2-3"+ rainfall under strong storm clusters. If so, street flooding will be a concern pic.twitter.com/EyLxazqaNS — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) April 23, 2021

Bottom line: This storm system should clear by or even well before 10pm tonight, with mainly clear skies expected for the weekend after some Saturday morning clouds.

The PinPoint Weather App is your friend today. Give it (or wherever you get our weather forecasts) a few glances throughout the afternoon to get the latest on this developing weather.

