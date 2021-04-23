Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for portions of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued until 8:00 pm for the following counties:

• Milam • Robertson • Lee • Leon

As thunderstorms develop through the afternoon, the strongest activity will be capable of large hail and strong wind gusts. In the most extreme case, that hail size could grow upwards of golfball to egg size, along with winds in excess of 70mph. While not the main concern for the day, any intense thunderstorm could also create a tornado concern at times.

There is a high, 95% chance that a tornado watch will be issued for the rest of the Brazos Valley by or around the 1pm hour.

As for the rest of the Brazos Valley, there is a high likelihood a Tornado WATCH will be issued by or around 1pm.



More details from @NWSSPC as we await the official word: https://t.co/kInVOlGl1e https://t.co/gOToxxM7FK pic.twitter.com/j3rgPSLGR9 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) April 23, 2021

Storm activity through the day is expected to come in two waves:

through 5 or 6pm: Isolated storm concern. This is where the most intense thunderstorm development may occur, with the occasional large hail threat. Any storm in the Brazos Valley is expected to move through at 30 to 40mph.

7pm - 9 or 10pm: A broken line of thunderstorms will be possible, moving from west to east. This activity is contingent on what forms west of the area, generally near or along I-35 through the afternoon hours. Should a segment of this line be severe, strong wind 50mph+ would be the main concern.

Everything you need to know in ~1 minute: Storms will likely begin developing within the hour.



Severe Thunderstorm Watch north and west, with an additional watch for the rest of the area (including Brazos Co) coming soon.https://t.co/ThLsugXBcV pic.twitter.com/yHG2pNthaf — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) April 23, 2021

From the Storm Prediction Center, at the time the Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued:

Thunderstorms are expected to intensify this afternoon across the watch area, with a few storms becoming severe. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats, although a tornado or two is also possible. Remember...a Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

DOWNLOAD THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP TO RECEIVE WATCHES AND WARNINGS DIRECTLY TO YOUR PHONE

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.