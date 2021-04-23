Sonny’s Barber Shop to close in May
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A longtime Bryan business will soon close its doors.
Earlier this month, we told you about the community rallying behind Sonny Brown of Sonny’s Barber Shop. Brown suffered a stroke in March and had to be airlifted to a Houston hospital.
Several fundraisers were established to support him and his family during the challenging time.
However, in a Facebook post, Sonny’s Barber Shop announced that it will be closing its doors May 1. The business thanked patrons for their loyal support.
Since 1970, the business has been at a spot on East Villa Maria Road in Bryan.
