Sonny’s Barber Shop to close in May

Several fundraisers were established to support Sonny during the challenging time
Sonny Brown had a stroke back in March.
By Heather Falls
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A longtime Bryan business will soon close its doors.

Earlier this month, we told you about the community rallying behind Sonny Brown of Sonny’s Barber Shop. Brown suffered a stroke in March and had to be airlifted to a Houston hospital.

Several fundraisers were established to support him and his family during the challenging time.

However, in a Facebook post, Sonny’s Barber Shop announced that it will be closing its doors May 1. The business thanked patrons for their loyal support.

Thank you all for your continued support through the years. This is a very sad time for us all.

Posted by Sonny's Barber Shop on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Since 1970, the business has been at a spot on East Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

