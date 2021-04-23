Tax refund delays linger for some Brazos Valley residents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Waiting on a tax refund can be frustrating, but the IRS’s preferred method of filing is electronically to prevent delays. When you do file electronically and delays persist, it can be an upsetting experience.

Navasota resident Jennifer Rymer has waited patiently for close to three months for her refund. She says the delays are preventing her from finishing repairs from this year’s winter storms. Rymer says she understands she is not alone in her wait, but waiting can be maddening when you’re not getting any answers.

“I just want my money. I need to finish my snow repairs from the storm,” said Rymer. “You can’t reach the IRS. There’s no way to say ‘hey do you need some more information? Let me get that information to you’, so there’s no recourse.”

Rymer says she’s even reached out to elected officials to make them aware of the delays.

“I’ve even gone so far as writing to Senator Cruz and John Cornyn and asking for help from DC to kind of shed some light on this situation,” said Rymer.

Spokesperson for the IRS, Michael Devine says he understands the public’s frustrations and that the IRS is doing everything they can to get refunds issued. Devine says to date, they have issued 8 percent of refunds owed, and if you’re still waiting on a refund, there could be other issues.

“There are a number of reasons a return could be delayed,” said Devine. “If filed electronically, there may be a mismatch between the information on the return and what we received from an employer, a financial institution, or for those folks who were unemployed last year, information that the state provided on a 10-99G.”

Whether you’re doing your taxes or waiting for your refund...IRS.gov is the first place to visit for tax resources and tools to get answers to your questions. Visit us at: www.irs.gov Posted by IRS on Saturday, April 3, 2021

Jonathan Jones owns Bottom Line Bookkeeping in Bryan. He says most of his customers who filed electronically have received their refunds, so if delays reach a certain point, he recommends taking action. Jones says to reach out to the IRS by mail.

“If you hit that month, or two months it’s time to write a letter,” said Jones. “You should have already received a letter from the IRS telling you what’s going on, why you haven’t received your refund, and where it stands.”

Rymer says she’s made calls, sent letters and emails. She, like others, says they just want what’s theirs.

“I bet if it was the other way around, they would definitely want their money fast,” said Rymer.

Devine says the Where’s My Refund tracking tool on the IRS website is the best place to get information on pending refunds.

