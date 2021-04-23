Texas A&M partnering with organizations to provide COVID-19 vaccine education

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local organizations are teaming up with Texas A&M Superfund Research Center to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Friday morning an outreach event was held at the Salvation Army.

“We want to be of service to the community in helping them understand the facts of COVID-19 and the vaccine,” said Weihsueh Chiu, Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences Professor.

Topics like vaccine effectiveness, safety, and where to get them were covered.

Tanish Pickney was in attendance and says she walked away with good information.

“Hearing about how effective it actually is rather than people saying it’s not and seeing things on social media, to actually hear that it is effective and helping fighting COVID,” said Pickney “I’ve just been on the fence about getting it so it’s kind of pushing me in the direction of getting vaccinated.”

Chiu says the goal is to break through barriers and meet with people one-on-one.

“Personal communication is really the most effective type of communication, especially about something that is very serious and that people have a lot of questions about,” said Chiu.

Chiu says the decision to get or not get the vaccine should be made on facts.

“We want to provide the facts so that people can make the best decision for themselves,” said Chiu “There is a lot of information that isn’t true that’s been circulating and we want to clear up some of the misconceptions.”

Upcoming outreach events:

Salvation Army April 29: 6:00 p.m. May 6: 6:00 p.m.

Castle Heights Baptist Church May 18: 6:00 p.m.



Vaccines will be available at these events, no appointments are needed.

For more information contact the Texas A&M Superfund Research Center at tamusuperfund@cvm.tamu.edu or the Salvation Army at (979) 361-0618

