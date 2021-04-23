Texas A&M’s Vacherot Named to SEC All-Tournament Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot was named to the 2021 SEC Men’s Tennis All-Tournament Team following his impressive play this week at the Billingsley Tennis Center.

The Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France native claimed the 85th dual match singles win of his career to match a program record. No. 4 Vacherot improved to 85-20 all-time in the Maroon & White in dual matches, tying the program record for wins with Kimmio Alkio (1982-86) and Greg Hill (1982-85). The senior bested No. 3 Duarte Vale 6-2, 6-4 on the cop court against No. 1 Florida.

Additionally, Vacherot was on the verge of defeating the NCAA’s No. 1 ranked player, Liam Draxl of Kentucky, in the quarterfinals before the Aggies clinched the match. The right-hander was ahead 5-3 in the third set against Draxl.

2021 SEC MEN’S TENNIS ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Blaise Bicknell, Florida

Josh Goodger, Florida

Daniel Rodrigues, South Carolina

Martim Prata, Tennessee (MVP)

Luca Widenmann, Tennessee

Valentin Vacherot, Texas A&M