Treat of the Day: Buzzy’s Bin

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - When Sam Houston State University alumna and Huntsville Intermediate teacher, Amanda Garcia, realized she had a group of students struggling with basic food and hygiene needs, she called on the local community for help. In true Bearkat fashion, the SHSU community answered the call.

Since August, Buzzy’s Bin has been helping students get basic living supplies that they desperately need. The service offers basic necessities like clothes, food, and bathroom supplies.

Buzzy’s Bin caught the attention of Sam Houston State students who help operate the university’s food pantry. They coordinated a donation of 1,000 backpacks and reusable water bottles to help the organization.

According to the Huntsville Intermediate principal Racheal Branch, roughly 70 percent of students are on free and reduced lunch. She said the new outreach program has provided a way for staff to discretely help those in need by filling their backpacks with supplies.

“Buzzy’s Bin provides social and emotional support to students that lack resources or help at home needed to be successful in the classroom,” Branch said. “When I see students who don’t have things like deodorant, they come in and they are distraught. Their peers are bothering them about it. They tell you, ‘my parents are struggling and don’t have certain items, especially with COVID.’”

To support Buzzy’s Bin contact Huntsville Elementary at 936-435-6500 or sgodby@huntsville-isd.org.

Buzzy’s Bin supply needs:

Nonperishable food items

Ethnic hair products

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Dental floss

Ponytail holders

Hair clips

Socks

Underwear

Sports bras

Shampoos

Feminine hygiene

Reusable water bottles

The program is requesting new items only.

