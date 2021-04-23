Weekend Gardener: How to save your citrus trees after the freeze

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In February, the Brazos Valley experienced days of freezing weather.

Many plants did not survive the un-Texas-like temperatures, but some did. Citrus trees may have withstood the weather.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s Tim Hartmann explains how to tell if your citrus survived and what to do to help it along. See video player above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.