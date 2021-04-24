A&M Consolidated drops district match up with Magnolia West

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night, A&M Consolidated hosted Magnolia West in Mumford in a District 19-5A match up. The Tigers fell 5-0.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI single by Caden Robertson that scored Brock Dalton. They went up 3-0 on a throwing error before the inning was over.

Robertson came through again for the Mustangs in the fourth with an RBI single that scored Mason Swidersky to make it 4-0.

Consol and Magnolia West are now tied for fourth heading into the final week of regular season play.

