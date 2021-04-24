Advertisement

A&M Consolidated drops district match up with Magnolia West

(KBTX)
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night, A&M Consolidated hosted Magnolia West in Mumford in a District 19-5A match up. The Tigers fell 5-0.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI single by Caden Robertson that scored Brock Dalton. They went up 3-0 on a throwing error before the inning was over.

Robertson came through again for the Mustangs in the fourth with an RBI single that scored Mason Swidersky to make it 4-0.

Consol and Magnolia West are now tied for fourth heading into the final week of regular season play.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few rounds of storms will be possible Friday, with some storms potentially becoming...
Severe weather possible with Friday storms
Derek Chauvin
Local law enforcement leaders react to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial
Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Watches continue for the Brazos Valley through sunset Friday
Tornado Watch set to expire at 9pm Friday
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Audra Grace Scott, 13
Grimes County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen girl

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
No. 12 Women’s Tennis Falls in SEC Championship to No. 2 Georgia
Texas A&M’s Vacherot Named to SEC All-Tournament Team
The Allen Academy Boys and Girls Golf teams finished 2nd and 4th at the TAPPS 2A State...
Allen Academy Golf teams finish 2nd and 4th at TAPPS 2A State Tournament
Allen Academy Golf