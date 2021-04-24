Advertisement

A&M Corps of Cadets participate in the 45th march to the Brazos

Over $21,000 were raised for local nonprofits
Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets
Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Saturday morning, just before the sun rose, 2,300 members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets and members of the Office of the Commandant’s staff gathered with their outfits. Each group left the Quad to make the 18 mile round trip journey from campus across the Brazos.

Each year, the Corps of Cadets March to the Brazos to raise money for local non-profit organizations. This year the Corps of Cadets is raising money for Scotty’s House, the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Twin City Mission, and Habitat for Humanity.

Tanner Cedrone is a corps commander and senior. He says this experience is one he will cherish not only for the opportunity to raise money for local nonprofits but to pass the torch to the next class of cadets symbolically.

Cedrone says it was also great to return to some sense of normalcy because last year, only 10 people could participate.

“It’s an awesome opportunity to be in community with you seniors and your command teams and outfits one last time to kind of reflect on your past year and all the good times you’ve had, to build community and also celebrate your accomplishments,” said Cedrone. “It also serves as a symbolic opportunity for cadets to take their positions for next year. The senior class will be leading the corps all the way down to the Brazos Valley. Then down there, the seniors will actually get on busses and head back to the quads to allow the rising juniors, the rising leaders, to march the entire corp back here to the quad.”

As of Saturday morning, over $21,000 were raised for local nonprofits. For more information about the organizations that will be assisted and how you can support, visit tx.ag/CorpsMTTBDonate

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Watches continue for the Brazos Valley through sunset Friday
Tornado Watch set to expire at 9pm Friday
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Batteries
Emergency supplies sales tax holiday this weekend
In the midst of severe weather season and hurricane season approaching, prepare you and your...
Purchase emergency preparation supplies tax free this weekend
Two additional strains of COVID-19 identified by Texas A&M scientist

Latest News

Bryan police said Dezmond Murphy, 20, of Irving, has been arrested and charged with two counts...
Arrest made in 2020 Bryan fatal shooting
Corridor of 2″ to 4″ of rain left behind swollen creeks and ditches across the Central Brazos...
Strong storms soak a swath of the Brazos Valley Friday
Friday Night Weather Update 4/23
Friday Night Weather Update 4/23
Home sales spike more than 26% in Bryan College Station
Home sales spike more than 26% in Bryan College Station