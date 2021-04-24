A&M Corps of Cadets participate in the 45th march to the Brazos

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Saturday morning, just before the sun rose, 2,300 members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets and members of the Office of the Commandant’s staff gathered with their outfits. Each group left the Quad to make the 18 mile round trip journey from campus across the Brazos.

Each year, the Corps of Cadets March to the Brazos to raise money for local non-profit organizations. This year the Corps of Cadets is raising money for Scotty’s House, the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Twin City Mission, and Habitat for Humanity.

Checking those miles off! 9 miles down. 9 to go! Many thanks to the CCA, Pepsi, Hilton and Lowe’s Home Improvement for their support of our cadets and March to the Brazos! https://t.co/IBcafzSTv8#aggiecorps #tamu pic.twitter.com/LMxG4ElnF6 — TAMU Corps of Cadets (@AggieCorps) April 24, 2021

Tanner Cedrone is a corps commander and senior. He says this experience is one he will cherish not only for the opportunity to raise money for local nonprofits but to pass the torch to the next class of cadets symbolically.

Cedrone says it was also great to return to some sense of normalcy because last year, only 10 people could participate.

“It’s an awesome opportunity to be in community with you seniors and your command teams and outfits one last time to kind of reflect on your past year and all the good times you’ve had, to build community and also celebrate your accomplishments,” said Cedrone. “It also serves as a symbolic opportunity for cadets to take their positions for next year. The senior class will be leading the corps all the way down to the Brazos Valley. Then down there, the seniors will actually get on busses and head back to the quads to allow the rising juniors, the rising leaders, to march the entire corp back here to the quad.”

2,300 members of the @TAMU @AggieCorps gathered before sunrise to conduct its annual 18-mile round trip “March to the Brazos.” The cadets have raised over $21,000 for four local nonprofits. @ScottysHouse @BVFoodBank @TwinCityMission @habitatbcs story tonight on @KBTXNews at Ten pic.twitter.com/IGD0vcK0Rr — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) April 24, 2021

As of Saturday morning, over $21,000 were raised for local nonprofits. For more information about the organizations that will be assisted and how you can support, visit tx.ag/CorpsMTTBDonate

