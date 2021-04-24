Arrest made in 2020 Bryan fatal shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police confirm an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting in Bryan that killed one person and injured another back in August 2020.

Bryan police said LaTravean “T-Baby” Thomas, 20, was shot and killed on Aug. 22. According to investigators, officers with College Station police heard gunshots while patrolling the Northgate Entertainment District and rushed to the scene. Thomas was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Bryan police said Dezmond Murphy, 20, of Irving, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s in the Dallas County jail on bonds totaling $450,000.

🚨CONFIRMED: Bryan police tell me an arrest has been made in last year’s shooting death of Latravean “T-Baby” Thomas, 20, of Bryan.



⚖️ARRESTED: Dezmond Murphy, 20, of Irving. He’s in the Dallas County jail on bonds totaling $450,000. pic.twitter.com/lrVKxTj9UP — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) April 24, 2021

Another person was injured in the shooting, but their identity was never released by police.

ARREST MADE — On April 22nd, Dezmond Murphy of Irving, Texas was arrested on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection with this shooting. pic.twitter.com/mDD2FtpBkI — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 24, 2021

Thomas graduated from Bryan High School in 2018 where he played basketball. His family says the 20-year-old father of one was also working on a college degree.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.