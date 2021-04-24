Arrest made in 2020 Bryan fatal shooting
The shooting in August killed LaTravean Thomas and injured another person
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police confirm an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting in Bryan that killed one person and injured another back in August 2020.
Bryan police said LaTravean “T-Baby” Thomas, 20, was shot and killed on Aug. 22. According to investigators, officers with College Station police heard gunshots while patrolling the Northgate Entertainment District and rushed to the scene. Thomas was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Bryan police said Dezmond Murphy, 20, of Irving, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s in the Dallas County jail on bonds totaling $450,000.
Another person was injured in the shooting, but their identity was never released by police.
Thomas graduated from Bryan High School in 2018 where he played basketball. His family says the 20-year-old father of one was also working on a college degree.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.