Brazos County hub looking to close soon after decrease in demand

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After three months and more than 80,000 doses given, the Brazos County Hub is looking to shut down the first doses in a couple of weeks.

Hub officials say that this comes after multiple weeks of decreasing demand. Hub coordinator Jim Stewart says that’s been evident, especially in the last couple of weeks.

“Tuesday, we administered 866 doses, and despite the fact we opened it up to walk-ins, only 78 people walked in,” said Stewart.

Initially, Stewart says they were looking at shutting down first doses the week of May 10. Now, he says they are considering changing that to the week of May 3.

But as the largest mass vaccination site in our community looks to shut down, the percentage of residents in Brazos County 16 and older with at least one dose remains at 41%.

Stewart says that they are aware of that, and believe the decrease in demand at the hub is because vaccines are more available in the community.

According to the Department of State Health Services vaccine allocation website, only three counties in the Brazos Valley are receiving doses next week: Brazos, Milam, and Madison.

In that 41% of vaccinated residents in Brazos County, there is a disparity in the Hispanic and Black communities. Taking the population from the U.S. Census Bureau, 26.2% of the county is Hispanic, and 11.2% are Black. But according to data recorded during vaccination, only 14.3% of the Hispanic, and 6.44% of the Black communities have been vaccinated.

With that in mind, Stewart says they have reached out to do mini hubs in minority communities, but have not seen a great turnout of demand.

Ray Arrington, President of the Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association, says that he was one of the people who came to the hub officials identifying the need for better access to vaccines in his community. So, they held a mini-hub last weekend.

Still, with the idea of the hub closing in a couple of weeks, Arrington says he believes that when it shuts down, it will not impede access to the first dose for his community.

“I think we can just siphon it off and go to the other vendors out there and I think they will do it,” said Arrington. “Because it is a lot easier to get your shot at Sam’s while you are grocery shopping. That’s just one stop, and by the time the second dose comes around, it is time to go shopping again.”

Arrington adds that he has spoken to many people in the neighborhood, and there is a sense of hesitancy to get the shot in general because they are afraid.

“I think it is mixed messaging, and the media has bombarded the airwaves when it first came out, and people just got these misconceived notions about it,” said Arrington.

He says that getting his community vaccinated, no matter where is offering it, is important to him, and something he plans to continue working on.

“I don’t know all the answers, but I tell you what, I will do my darndest to find it out,” said Arrington. “So if you want a shot, if you need a ride over for someone to give you the first dose, give Carver-Kemp a call and we will send someone to pick you up.”

Vaccine appointments are still available at the hub for next week. You can click here, to sign up.

