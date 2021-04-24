Advertisement

College Station tops Waller 4-3

(KBTX)
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday afternoon, College Station hosted Waller in a district match up. The Cougars came away with the 4-3 victory.

Waller jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second, but that was erased in the bottom of the frame.

Colby Smart hit an RBI single that scored Braden Fowler and Dalton Carnes to cut the lead to 3-2. With the game tied at three, Blake Binderup hit an RBI double that scored Smart for the go ahead run.

This was the Cougars Vs. Cancer game, the team raised $23,000 for Vs. Cancer to help in the fight against pediatric cancer.

