Home sales spike more than 26% in Bryan College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local real estate data suggests that if you are thinking about selling your home, now is the time.

In the first quarter of the fiscal year, there has been a 26.5% increase in home sales in the Bryan-College Station area, equating to 989 homes. The price of homes also increased 8.8% to $239,900 during the same time frame.

Amy DuBose with the Bryan College Station Association of Realtors says homes are selling quickly, and with multiple offers that are oftentimes over the asking price.

DuBose says there are a lot of people moving from bigger cities into the area. She believes it is because of an increase in working from home.

“They are moving back here maybe because they are alumni, they are from here, or they have family here,” said DuBose. “And their company is allowing them the flexibility and they have chance to live wherever they want to, or where is best for their family, and they are taking that opportunity and running with it.”

For buyers, DuBose suggests making sure you are prequalified, have your down payment ready, and prepare for bidding wars as of right now.

