Household hazardous waste event held for Brazos Valley residents

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -There are certain items that don’t belong in traditional trashcans. The Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency (BVSWMA), in conjunction with the Twin Oaks Landfill and several organizations, hosted its biannual Household Hazardous Waste Collection event Saturday to help dispose of these items.

The free event was held at the Texas A&M University General Services building parking lot on University Drive in College Station.

Lines of cars could be seen dropping off hazardous household waste items such as batteries, cooking oil, automobile fluids, paint thinner, garden, pest control solutions, and other chemicals. Residents were also allowed to drop off expired and unwanted medications, computers, printers, and other unwanted electronics.

Danielle Ruiz, a representative from BVSWMA, says it’s important to keep hazardous items out of your standard trash.

“It’s important to do this to keep hazardous waste out of the landfill and dispose of it properly for safe shipping and safe disposal,” said Ruiz. “Items like light bulbs, batteries, all things hazardous you wouldn’t want to throw in your trash can or the landfill. Paints, motor oils, we’re even having a book drive for Books and a Blanket.”

A new addition to this year’s event was a donation area for new and used books and blankets. Books & a Blanket is a local non-profit that Margaret Cunningham started. She is an avid reader and book lover and wanted to ensure that more children have access to books.

“People tend to throw away books, and so my nonprofit was called to come here and collect books that people would bring here,” said Cunningham. “That way, they don’t end up in the landfill, and so that way we can re-use them and give them out to kids.”

