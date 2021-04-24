Advertisement

Household hazardous waste event held for Brazos Valley residents

“It’s important to do this to keep hazardous waste out of the landfill and dispose of it properly for safe shipping and safe disposal.”
Brazos Valley Waste Collection
Brazos Valley Waste Collection(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -There are certain items that don’t belong in traditional trashcans. The Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency (BVSWMA), in conjunction with the Twin Oaks Landfill and several organizations, hosted its biannual Household Hazardous Waste Collection event Saturday to help dispose of these items.

The free event was held at the Texas A&M University General Services building parking lot on University Drive in College Station.

Lines of cars could be seen dropping off hazardous household waste items such as batteries, cooking oil, automobile fluids, paint thinner, garden, pest control solutions, and other chemicals. Residents were also allowed to drop off expired and unwanted medications, computers, printers, and other unwanted electronics.

Brazos Valley, We hope to see you all tomorrow, Saturday, April 24, 7am-2pm at our Household Hazardous Waste Collection...

Posted by Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency, Inc. on Friday, April 23, 2021

Danielle Ruiz, a representative from BVSWMA, says it’s important to keep hazardous items out of your standard trash.

“It’s important to do this to keep hazardous waste out of the landfill and dispose of it properly for safe shipping and safe disposal,” said Ruiz. “Items like light bulbs, batteries, all things hazardous you wouldn’t want to throw in your trash can or the landfill. Paints, motor oils, we’re even having a book drive for Books and a Blanket.”

A new addition to this year’s event was a donation area for new and used books and blankets. Books & a Blanket is a local non-profit that Margaret Cunningham started. She is an avid reader and book lover and wanted to ensure that more children have access to books.

“People tend to throw away books, and so my nonprofit was called to come here and collect books that people would bring here,” said Cunningham. “That way, they don’t end up in the landfill, and so that way we can re-use them and give them out to kids.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Watches continue for the Brazos Valley through sunset Friday
Tornado Watch set to expire at 9pm Friday
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Batteries
Emergency supplies sales tax holiday this weekend
In the midst of severe weather season and hurricane season approaching, prepare you and your...
Purchase emergency preparation supplies tax free this weekend
Corridor of 2″ to 4″ of rain left behind swollen creeks and ditches across the Central Brazos...
Strong storms soak a swath of the Brazos Valley Friday

Latest News

Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets
A&M Corps of Cadets participate in the 45th march to the Brazos
Bryan police said Dezmond Murphy, 20, of Irving, has been arrested and charged with two counts...
Arrest made in 2020 Bryan fatal shooting
Corridor of 2″ to 4″ of rain left behind swollen creeks and ditches across the Central Brazos...
Strong storms soak a swath of the Brazos Valley Friday
Friday Night Weather Update 4/23
Friday Night Weather Update 4/23