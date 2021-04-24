Maroon team tops White team 23-6

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team closed out spring practice Saturday afternoon with the Maroon and White game at Kyle Field. The Maroon team beat the White team 23-6.

Zach Calzada and Haynes King got the majority of snaps at quarterback. Calzada went 14-29 in the game for 144 yards. He threw one touchdown pass and one interception. King was 16-31 for 211 yards. He threw one touchdown pass and one interception.

Ainias Smith caught five passes in the game for 115 yards and one touchdown for the Maroon team. Chase Lane led the Maroon team in receptions with six for 49 yards. Jalen Preston led the White team with six catches for 63 yards. Devin Price have four receptions for 62 yards.

Place kicker Caden Davis hit field goals of 31, 51, and 55 yards in the game. Seth Small kicked field goals of 31 and 37 yards.

The Texas A&M football team will open the 2021 season September 4 against Kent State at Kyle Field.

