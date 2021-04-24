Strong storms soak a swath of the Brazos Valley Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A cluster of strong storms produced drought soaking, heavy rain across a corridor of the Brazos Valley Friday afternoon and evening. While some parts of the Brazos Valley were hard-pressed to collect a few tenths of an inch of rain, others were drenched with a quick 2″ to 4″ between 3pm and 6pm.

Official rainfall totals, from government and municipal reporting stations across the Brazos Valley, are above. Note, while Caldwell only officially collected 0.11″ at the airport, a private reporting station in Frenstat collected 3.52″ just 12 miles south.

Bryan-College Station officially collected 1.67″ of rain for the day, at Easterwood Airport. The last time that much rain fell in a 24-hour period was back on New Year’s Eve 2020, over 100 days ago, when 1.70″ of rain fell. Coulter Field collected 0.90″.

Friday’s rain cut the year-to-date rainfall deficit from just over 3″ of rain to just above 2″.

Below are reports from Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley:

South Bryan: 1.20″

Wellborn: 3.34″

River Run: 2.59″

Peach Crossing: 4.60″

Anderson: 4.84″

King Oaks: 5.0″

West Bryan (Leonard Road): 1.09″

South Nantucket, Brazos County: 4.50″

Leona: 0.46″

