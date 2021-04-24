Sunny Sunday ahead of a few more rain chances next week

What a gorgeous Saturday afternoon to step out to! After a quick round of clouds drifted through the Brazos Valley Saturday morning, the sunshine quickly returned making it a pleasant (and breezy!) first half of the weekend. Saturday night plans look to sit in great shape with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling through the 60s.

With high pressure in control, we’ll hold onto a pleasant outlook heading into the second half of the weekend. Thermometers dip down into the mid 50s by early Sunday morning, followed by afternoon highs reaching for the mid 80s thanks to PLENTY of sunshine! As high pressure drifts east into the beginning of the upcoming week, more Gulf moisture filters back into the Brazos Valley. Additional cloud cover works its way in Monday, with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 80s through the first half of the work week.

Eyes turn to the west by midweek as our next storm system approaches. With plenty of moisture in place, scattered rain and thunderstorms will be possible as early as Tuesday, with daily rain chances sticking around through Thursday. This system looks to drag a cold front through the area late Wednesday/early Thursday, dropping afternoon highs slightly down into the upper 70s/low 80s for the second half of the work week with a bit more sunshine in store. Stay tuned!

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 56. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny skies. High: 85. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 59. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, then partly cloudy by the afternoon. High: 86. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.