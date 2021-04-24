Advertisement

Super Bowl MVP returns to Aggieland for Gig’em Gala to raise money for Von’s Vision

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football standout and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller was back home in Aggieland for his Gig’em Gala at Miramont Country Club. The event expecting to raise over $150,000 for Von’s Vision foundation which provides no-cost vision care and prescription glasses for kids.

Von said he was hanging out with Tim Tebow in 2011 when he got the idea for his foundation.

“One day I was signing autographs and I took my glasses off and it just hit me,” said the former A&M defensive lineman/linebacker. “I’m going to start Von’s Vision,” Miller continued.

“We’re going to give out contacts, Lasik surgery, and contacts. Pretty much anything that has to do with glasses back to kids in need and now we are really trying to take it a step further. It really doesn’t matter how much money you have, if you can’t see it’s really a game-changer and that is really what we are trying to transition to. It has been an amazing ride. It has been an amazing nine years and hopefully, we’ve got nine more to go,” ended the Denver Broncos All-Pro Defensive Lineman.

Von said tonight that his foundation has raised more than $3.6 million dollars to help improve kids’ vision.

