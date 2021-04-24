Texas A&M Falls to Mississippi State in Game Two of Series

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Texas A&M softball fell to Mississippi State, 8-1, on Saturday afternoon at Nusz Park.

The Bulldogs got on the board first in the bottom of the third after a solo shot by Jackie McKenna. Two scoreless innings passed before the Aggies were able to tie the game in the top of the fifth. Rylen Wiggins’ leadoff walk and smart base running placed her on second base. Makinzy Herzog doubled to the centerfield wall to plate Wiggins to tie the game. Mississippi State answered back in the bottom half of the inning, scoring four runs to take a 5-1 lead. The Bulldogs went ahead 8-1 after a three-run home run by Mia Davidson in the bottom of the sixth.

Senior Kayla Poynter (9-5) earned her 13th start in the circle and was saddled with the loss. The Loganville, Georgia, native pitched 4.0 innings, allowing three runs on four hits, while striking out two. Freshman Grace Uribe pitched the remaining 2.0 innings allowing five runs on four hits and walking three.

The Aggies fall to 30-14 on the season and 7-10 in conference play, while the Bulldogs improve to 25-20 on the season and 1-13 in league play.

KEY INNINGS

B3| Jackie McKenna homered to centerfield. MSU 1, A&M 0

T5 | Rylen Wiggins drew a leadoff walk. She advanced to second after tagging up on a pop up to the catcher. Makinzy Herzog doubled to center and Wiggins scored from second. MSU 1, A&M 1

B5 | Chloe Malau’ulu walked and advanced to second on a single by Fa Leilua. Carter Spexarth singled up the middle to load the bases. Christian Quinn pinch ran for Spexarth. Mia Davidson flied out to centerfield, but Malau’ulu tagged up on the play to score. Quinn and Leilua moved to second and third on a wild pitch. Paige Cook walked and Madisyn Kennedy reached on a fielder’s choice as Leilua would score. Addison Purvis walked to plate Quinn. Jackie McKenna flied out to right field and Cook would score. MSU 5, A&M 1

B6 | Fa Leilua walked and Allison Florian pinch ran for her. Christian Quinn singled to the pitcher and Florian advanced to second. Mia Davidson homered to centerfield. MSU 8, A&M 1

Top Offensive Players:

Bre Warren| 2-for-3

Makinzy Herzog| 1-for-3, RBI

Pitching Breakdown:

Kayla Poynter (9-5) – 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 SO, 4 BB

Grace Uribe – 2.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 SO, 3 BB

ON DECK

Texas A&M gets set for the series finale against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. at Nusz Park.

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can follow the Aggies wherever they go by following @AggieSoftball on Instagram and Twitter or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AggieSoftball.