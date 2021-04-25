Aggies Even Series vs. No. 5 Tennessee with 6-5 Nightcap Win

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A four-run seventh inning powered the Texas A&M Aggies to a come-from-behind win over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers, 6-5, in Saturday’s doubleheader nightcap on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park to knot the series.

Trailing 5-2 in the seventh, the Aggies jumpstarted their offense after Kalae Harrison plated Ty Coleman with a lined single to leftfield. Alejo kept things alive with a single through the left side, before Austin Bost tied the game with a bases clearing double down the third baseline. Bost moved to third on the throw home, which set up Will Frizzell to knock the go-ahead run in with a sacrifice fly to centerfield.

At the plate, Bost and Frizzell paced the Aggie bats. Bost was 2-for-4 with two runs, one double, and two RBI. Frizzell added a huge two-run bomb in the fourth to keep the Maroon & White within striking distance and scored the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to centerfield. He finished the game with three RBI.

The offense recorded 11 hits on the day, marking the 17th double-digit performance of the season. Ray Alejo, Hunter Coleman, Logan Britt and Ty Coleman joined Bost with two hits apiece.

On the rubber, Bryce Miller settled with a no-decision in his start. He battled through 4.0 innings, yielding four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three. The Aggies had stellar pitching out of the pen by Mason Ornelas and Chandler Jozwiak. Ornelas (3-0) got the call out of the pen in the fifth and earned the win for tossing 3.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits while fanning a pair of Volunteers. Jozwiak was next in line and brought into a save opportunity. He nailed down his sixth save of the year for closing out the final two frames with two strikeouts.

The game ended with Mikey Hoehner picking off the tying run at first base.

The Maroon & White improved to 23-18 on the year and 5-12 in SEC play. The Vols fell to 31-9 on the season and 11-6 in conference play.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Ty Coleman – 2-for-4, 1 R

Austin Bost – 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Will Frizzell – 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Mason Ornelas (W, 3-0) – 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Chandler Jozwiak (S, 6) – 2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

GAME SUMMARY

T1 | Liam Spence and Pete Derkay led off with consecutive singles to rightfield. Derkay moved into scoring position via stolen base, before Drew Gilbert scored one on a groundout to first base. With two outs, Evan Russell lined a single to rightfield, scoring Derkay from third. TENN 2, A&M 0.

T2 | Jordan Gilbert sent a two-out solo shot off the scoreboard in leftfield. TENN 3, A&M 0.

T4 | Spence drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a one-out lined single to centerfield by Jake Rucker. Gilbert plated Spence on a single to centerfield. TENN 4, A&M 0.

B4 | Austin Bost led off with a shot through the left side of the infield and scored on a moonshot to rightfield by Will Frizzell. TENN 4, A&M 2.

T7 | Rucker on a leadoff infield single to third base. Russell traded places with Rucker after grounding into a fielder’s choice. Russell stole second with two outs and came in to score on a single to rightfield by Luc Lipcius. TENN 5, A&M 2.

B7 | Ty Coleman got things started with a lined single to leftfield. Coleman moved over to second on a throwing error from the outfield and tagging up to third on a foul fly out to deep leftfield. Kalae Harrison laced a single to leftfield, plating Coleman. Ray Alejo kept the rally going, singling through the left side of infield, before Austin Bost delivered the equalizer, knocking in two runs on a double past the diving third baseman. Bost moved over to third on the throw home and scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice-fly to centerfield by Frizzell. A&M 6, TENN 5.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return for the rubber match against the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers Sunday with first pitch slated for 12:02 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On the importance of this win…

“This win was incredibly important. The should-of, could-of and would-of’s have to go out the window. We have to find ways to win and I am proud of our guys. There were down dead in the water but we found a way to fight, scratch and claw to win this thing. It was a heroic performance out of Mason Ornelas and Chandler Jozwiak with a heads up play from Mikey Hoehner at the end.”

On the bullpen’s performance…

“Our bullpen tonight was important, since we have been shakier the last couple weeks. For those guys to find their grove made the difference. Chris Weber was the sharpest I have seen him all spring long and Mason Ornelas came in when we needed him. The bullpen gave us a chance to win.”

Senior LHP Chandler Jozwiak

On getting the save in tonight’s win…

“It’s amazing when you go out there and get a save like that. You help the team win. Like I’ve said multiple times when I go out there, it’s for the team, for the guys to the right and the left of me, and my brothers in the locker room. They work very hard. The offense did an amazing job to come back like that. Bryce (Miller) didn’t have his stuff today, and for the hitters to keeping coming at them, you know, that’s a great pitching team, and it was amazing to get the save for them, so it was pretty cool.”