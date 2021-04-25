Aggies’ Run at SEC Golf Ends With 3-1-1 Loss

T. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – The Texas A&M men’s golf team’s run at the 2021 Southeastern Conference Championships ended with a 3-1-1 semifinal loss to Arkansas on Sunday at the Sea Island Golf Club.

Junior Sam Bennett, from Madisonville, Texas, gave the Aggies their lone victory in the semifinals and was 2-0 in match play at the Championships. Bennett took down the Hogs’ Julian Perico by a 4 & 3 margin. Freshman Daniel Rodrigues battled Arkansas’ Tyson Reeder to a draw with the match being stopped after 16 holes because the overall match was decided.

In other action, senior Walker Lee fell 4 & 2 to Segundo Pinto, who was the stroke play champion earlier this week; sophomore William Paysse dropped a 3 & 2 decision to William Buhl; and senior Dan Erickson was defeated 4 & 3 by Manuel Lozada.

Sunday’s Semifinal (#5 Arkansas defeats #8 Texas A&M, 3-1-1)

Matchup Result Segundo Pinto (ARK) def. Walker Lee (A&M) 4 & 2 William Buhl (ARK) def. William Paysse (A&M) 3 & 2 Daniel Rodrigues (A&M) vs. Tyson Reeder (ARK) Draw Manuel Lozada (ARK) def. Dan Erickson (A&M) 4 & 3 Sam Bennett (A&M) def. Julian Perico (ARK) 4 & 3

The Aggies will learn their NCAA regional destination at 1:00 p.m. CT on May 5 when teams and individual qualifiers to the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships will be announced as part of GOLF Channel’s College Central coverage.

Regional play for the 2021 Division I Men’s Golf Championships will be held May 17-19, with play taking place at:

· The Sagamore Club in Noblesville, Ind., hosted by Ball State

· Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Fla., hosted by Florida State

· Championship Course at UNM in Albuquerque, N.M., hosted by New Mexico

· Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla., hosted by Oklahoma State

· Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs, Tenn., hosted by Vanderbilt Tumble Creek Golf & Country Club in Cle Elum, Wash., hosted by Washington.

Three of the six regional sites will have 13 teams and 10 individuals competing, while three will have 14 teams and five individuals. The top five teams (30 teams total) and the low individual not on an advancing team from each regional site (six individuals total) will advance to the national championships, which will be contested at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., May 28-June 2.